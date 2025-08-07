Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Detroit Lions CB Ennis Rakestraw placed on IR, ending season

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions placed cornerback Ennis Rakestraw on injured reserve on Thursday, ending his season.

Rakestraw, 23, underwent successful shoulder surgery on Thursday, according to a report from Jordan Schultz.

The 2024 second-round pick was injured in Sunday's practice, and head coach Dan Campbell at the time said he thought he would be out for a while.

Last year, he played in eight games for the Lions after suffering different injuries throughout the season, including a sprained ankle in training camp and then a pulled hamstring.

He had six tackles last year.

