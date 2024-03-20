Detroit Lions DB Cam Sutton wanted on domestic violence charge in Florida

A warrant has been issued for Detroit Lions defensive back Cam Sutton in Florida, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office tweeted out Wednesday saying that Sutton was wanted for domestic violence, and he may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

According to the sheriff's office, they were called to a home in a suburb of Tampa on March 7 around 5 a.m. They found a woman who had been battered, deputies say.

Deputies say they have tried to get into contact with Sutton, have called phones and tried to meet him at a residence he has, but they have not been able to get into contact with him.

That's when they put out his information in what they call "Warrant Wednesday" on Twitter.

Hillsborough County is in central-western Florida and includes Tampa.

Sutton, 29, appeared in all 17 games for the Lions last year, totaling 61 tackles, six pass deflections and an interception. Sutton signed a three-year deal with the Lions last March.