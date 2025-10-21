Detroit Lions defense dominates in 24-9 win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-9 on Monday Night Football, led by Jahmyr Gibbs and a dominant Detroit defense.

Gibbs had 218 total yards and two touchdowns in the game, and the Lions defense held the Buccaneers offense to just 252 yards on 65 total plays.

Detroit got off to a dominant start, going 69 yards on six plays with Jared Goff finding Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 27-yard touchdown pass.

Detroit was able to stop the Tampa Bay offense on several drives, holding them to just 19 plays and a combined 53 yards in their first four drives.

In the middle of that, Detroit scored another touchdown to take a 14-0 lead after Gibbs broke out for a 78-yard touchdown run.

Near the end of the first half, Amik Robertson fumbled after a catch that was recovered by Aidan Hutchinson, but the Lions were stopped and Jake Bates missed a 54-yard field goal.

Mayfield threw an interception that was originally called a catch and turned over, but then Goff threw an interception that eventually set up a 53-yard field goal by the Buccaneers to cut the lead to 14-3.

To start the second half, the Buccaneers drove 67 yards on 11 plays, but the Lions then drove down on the ensuing drive, with Gibbs getting 56 total yards and ending it with a 5-yard touchdown run and the Lions took a 21-9 lead at the end of the third quarter.

As the fourth quarter began, Tampa Bay drove down the field, and on a 4th and 4, Mayfield passed to Otton. It was originally called a first down and a fumble, but the Lions challenged it. Eventually, they ruled he did have possession and the call stood. However, a second look then confirmed Otton was short of the first down line when he was tackled, and the Lions took over on downs.

Detroit took over but went 3-and-out, but Bates was able to hit a 58-yard field goal, banking it off the post and through the uprights and the Lions took a 24-9 lead.

The Lions' defense held strong on an 18-play drive by the Buccaneers that resulted in a turnover on downs from the Detroit 12-yard line, and then forced another turnover on downs.

Detroit improves to 5-2 on the season and goes into a bye week next weekend.