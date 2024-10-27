Watch Now
Detroit Lions dominate Tennessee Titans to improve to 6-1 on the season

Jared Goff threw for three touchdowns and the defense forced four turnovers as the Detroit Lions dominated the Tennessee Titans 52-14 at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.

Goff only completed 12 passes for 85 yards but had three touchdowns in the game. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown, and David Montgomery had a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown in the game.

Detroit's defense held the Titans off the scoreboard for most of the game, with Kerby Joseph and Trevor Nowaske getting interceptions.

Kalif Raymond also had a stellar day on special teams, returning five punts for 190 yards and a touchdown. On the touchdown, he went for 90 yards down the field in the score.

Goff continued a string of incredible games, and according to the team, he becomes the first player in NFL history to throw 2+ touchdown passes and complete at least 72% of his passes while posting a passer rating of 110.0+ in five consecutive games.

This was only the fourth time in team history that the Lions have scored 50 points or more in a game, and the first time since Nov. 27, 1997.

Jake Bates also kicked a 51-yard field goal in the game. According to the team, Bates has made all of his first 11 field goal attempts, the most consecutive field goal makes a player has had to start their Lions career.

This is the Lions first 6-1 start since 1956. Next week, they head to Green Bay to face the Packers.

