Detroit Lions fans excited for Monday Night Football showdown on Channel 7

(WXYZ) — Thousands of Detroit Lions fans gathered in Downtown Detroit early Monday, hours before the team's Monday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Lions fans ready for Monday Night Ford Field Football showdown

It comes amid an Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage that has left problems across the country with internet services, including Ticketmaster.

"Due to the AWS outage that has affected many other services, some fans are still experiencing some intermittent issues on our site. Our teams are working to get all systems back in order as quickly as possible," Ticketmaster said in a statement on X.

Our Carolyn Clifford, Mike Duffy and Ruta Ulcinaite were live outside of Ford Field, talking to fans about the excitement.

There was even one fan who came all the way from Amsterdam to see the Lions.