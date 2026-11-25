Detroit Lions Owner and Chair Emeritus Martha Firestone Ford died Tuesday at the age of 101, the team announced.

Ford passed away at her home surrounded by her family, according to the Lions.

She and her late husband, William Clay Ford, purchased full control of the team in 1963, and she assumed sole control of the team in 2014 and transitioned to emeritus in 2020.

Watch below: 'Martha! Martha!': Lions wrap up practice with tribute to Martha Ford

'Martha! Martha!': Lions wrap up practice with tribute to Martha Ford

William died on March 9, 2014, after serving as the sole owner of the team for 50 seasons.

Watch below: 'Martha! Martha!': Lions wrap up practice with tribute to Martha Ford

Martha Ford steps down as Detroit Lions owner; Sheila Ford Hamp to take over

Under her leadership, along with her four children — Principal Owner/Chair Sheila Ford Hamp, Owner/Vice Chair Martha Ford Morse, Owner/Vice Chair William Clay Ford Jr., and Owner/Vice Chair Elizabeth Ford Kontulis — the Lions have had incredible success and made it to the NFC Championship.

Lions fans reacted on social media to the news. See some of the reaction in the video below.

Phil Horlacher: "Win it on Thanksgiving for her 🦁!!🙏🏻"

Zelina Hammond: "Oh wow RIP beautiful lady"

Fischer Andrea: "What a wonderful family, so sorry for their loss"

Laurie Low: "My condolences to the Ford Family, her friends and loved ones and thank you for all you have done."

Roosevelt Jenkins: "Prayers and condolences to the Ford family and friends"

Lisa Koch Brady: "What an amazing life an amazing woman lived!"

Sara Kennedy: "May she rest in peace and may the Lions win on Thursday!"

Debbie Fitrakis: "God bless the Ford Family. And they were still our a huge part of Detroit. Thank you for all you’ve done for the Lions and Detroit. May you rest in peace sweet lady"

Orbit Odyssey: "A remarkable life and legacy. Sending heartfelt condolences to the Ford family, the Detroit Lions organization, and everyone who knew and admired Martha Firestone Ford. May she rest in peace."

Carole Barduca-Powell: "Prayers to the Ford family. Lot of history there. Go Lions"