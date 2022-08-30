Detroit Lions finalize initial 53-man roster out of training camp

The Lions have finalized their 53-man roster, cutting 27 players down from the original 80-man training camp roster.

PLACED ON RESERVE/PUP:



CB Jerry Jacobs

RELEASED:



QB Tim Boyle

LB Jarrad Davis

TE Devin Funchess

DL Bruce Hector

RB Justin Jackson

T Kendall Lamm

T Dan Skipper

WAIVED INJURED:



DL Eric Banks

WR Trinity Benson

DL Jashon Cornell

G Kevin Jarvis

S C.J. Moore

WAIVED:



WR Maurice Alexander

CB Cedric Boswell

TE Derrick Deese

T Obinna Eze

CB Mark Gilbert

LB James Houston

RB Godwin Igwebuike

WR Tom Kennedy

CB A.J. Parker

K Riley Patterson

T Darrin Paulo

WR Kalil Pimpleton

LB Anthony Pittman

CB Saivion Smith

"I mean, it’s a lot more difficult than even last year. It was tough last year, but this year, it – because we are so much farther along," said Dan Campbell. "And it’s a credit to Brad, because our talent level is better, and the competition is better, and I’ll just say it again, the better the competition, the better the players rise to that occasion, and so you have a talented player, and if he’s not getting challenged every day, he’s not going to grow. But now you give somebody that can challenge that player, they begin to grow together, and they get that much better. And that’s kind of where we’re at."

The 53-man roster originally announced can change throughout the week as players can get picked up from around the league. The Lions are second in queue should anyone of interest become available. Detroit can begin building their practice squad Wednesday.