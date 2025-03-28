Detroit Lions, Ford announce stadium naming rights extension for Ford Field through 2036

The Detroit Lions and Ford Motor Company have extended the stadium naming rights for Field Field through 2036, the team announced on Friday.

According to the Lions, Ford Field is the second-longest-tenured naming rights partnership in the NFL. It's been the home of the Lions since 2002.

“Renewing our relationship with Ford Motor Company has always been a top priority for us,” Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood said in a statement. “Ford was an integral partner in our move back to downtown Detroit in 2002 and continues to be valuable to the growth of our brand. We are proud to have an iconic, Detroit founded company’s name on our building for the foreseeable future.”

“Ford and the Lions are perfect partners – two iconic organizations that are both deeply rooted in Detroit,” Ford President and CEO Jim Farley added in a statement. “Ever since Bill Ford spearheaded bringing Ford Field downtown, this stadium has helped drive Detroit’s comeback and hosted some of the biggest events in sports and entertainment. And just like our hometown, our Ford and Lions teams are defined by hard work and grit. So, we couldn’t be prouder to have the Lions and their fans keep calling their home ‘Ford Field.’”

Ford Field is also set to host the 2027 NCAA Men's Final Four and has hosted more than 30 million visitors.