Detroit Lions granted 'Global Markets Program rights' for Canada, Germany, Austria & Switzerland

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions said the NFL has awarded Detroit the Global Markets Program rights for four countries as an effort to grow professional football around the world.

According to the NFL, the Lions got the Global Markets Program rights for Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Beginning April 1, the league said the Lions will embark on an expansion into those markets, and it will include on-site events, region-specific websites, content and promotional campaigns and more.

The program launched in 2022 and awards clubs rights to build brand awareness beyond the U.S.through different fan engagement and other opportunities.