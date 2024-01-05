Detroit Lions hang NFC North champions banner inside Ford Field; see the picture

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are back at home for the first time since they clinched the NFC North, and fans will see a new banner hanging from the rafters at the stadium this weekend.

On Friday, the Lions tweeted out a photo of the NFC North champions banner that is hanging from the rafters at Ford Field.

It's right next to the NFC Central Division Champions banner that features the last three division titles – 1983, 1991 and 1993.

The team said there will also be a special pregame 2023 NFC North Championship recognition ceremony at 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

The division title was the team's first in 30 years, and Ford Field will also host its first-ever playoff game.