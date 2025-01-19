Detroit Lions have 5 turnovers in 45-31 playoff loss to Washington Commanders

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Washington Commanders came into Ford Field and beat the Detroit Lions, 45-31, eliminating the Lions from the playoffs after Detroit had their best regular season in history and clinched the No. 1 seed.

The Lions turned the ball over five times, including four turnovers from quarterback Jared Goff, in the loss.

Detroit's defense also struggled to stop rookie QB Jayden Daniels and the Commanders offense.

It looked good for the Lions at the start as they stopped the Commanders on fourth down and then went 71 yards for a touchdown drive to take a 7-0 lead. Washington cut that lead to 7-3 with a field goal, and then took a 10-3 lead after Goff fumbled at the Washington 25-yard line. The Commanders then drove 78 yards for a touchdown to take a 10-7 lead.

Detroit responded with a 70-yard touchdown drive on a great one-handed catch from Sam Laporta to take a 14-10 lead, but it was all Washington after that.

They scored on a 59-yard pass from Daniels to McLaurin and then Goff threw an interception that was returned for 40 yards for a touchdown.

Detroit added a touchdown on a long run from Jameson Williams, but the Commanders scored again to take a 31-21 lead late in the second.

Goff threw an interception as they were driving near the end of the half and the Commanders took a 31-21 lead into the half.

Detroit stopped Washington and then went 11 plays and 91 yards for a touchdown that cut the lead to 31-28. The Commanders responded with a 15-play, 70-yard drive of their own to take a 38-28 lead.

On the ensuing drive, the Lions called a trick play that had Williams attempting a throw to Jahmyr Gibbs, but it was intercepted by the Commanders, who then scored another touchdown on the ensuing drive.

The Lions started moving the ball down the field late in the fourth but took a field goal on 4th and 8 that cut the lead to 45-31.

Washington had a missed field goal with just over 2 minutes remaining, the Lions drove down the field but Goff threw his fourth interception of the day that sealed the win.