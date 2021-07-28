(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have more than 80% of players vaccinated against COVID-19, Head Coach Dan Campbell said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media ahead of the start of Training Camp, Campbell said the players and staff have been outstanding and the team is ready to move forward.

According to Campbell, more players are getting vaccinated every day.

Last week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams in the league that said if a game had to be canceled and couldn't be rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak, than the team would have to forfeit the game.

Dawn Aponte, the league’s chief football administrative officer, reiterated that games will not be postponed to avoid roster issues because of the flexibility built in: COVID-19 replacement players; expanded practice squads to 16 players; a three-week minimum stay on injured reserve instead of six weeks; no limit on activating players from IR.

That means 272 games on time within 18 weeks “safely and responsibly,” she said.

“Flexible and adaptable will continue to be key,” Aponte added, noting that Goodell’s memo was vetted by people in a variety of NFL roles. “We are committed to playing a full season as scheduled. There is the no-play/no-pay provision (from 2020), which has been agreed to with the players’ association and will carry into this season.”

“Health and science truly is what drives and guides these decisions,” she added. “And I think we illustrated that last season and will continue to do so. I think we know a lot more this year ... the biggest difference is a vaccination is available.”