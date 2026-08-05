Detroit Lions hire Richard Haddad as new team president and CEO

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have hired Richard Haddad as their next team president and CEO, following the retirement of former president Rod Wood back in February of this year.

Haddad, a Michigan native, has for the last 14 years served as the chief operating officer for the Detroit Pistons.

Haddad will be continuing in that role for the Pistons until he starts with the Lions in early September, where then he will assume oversight of all football and business operations in the organization.

"Rich is a proven leader who understands what it means to steward an iconic sports franchise in the city of Detroit, and we are thrilled that he is bringing that experience to the Lions," said Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp.

A self-described Lions fan, Haddad will now have the opportunity to be at the head of the team as they continue to try and build momentum during what's been one of the most successful eras on the field in the franchises history.

"I am thrilled to join the Detroit Lions organization as its next President and CEO," Haddad said. "I want to thank Sheila Hamp and the Ford family for their trust in me, along with Tom Gores and Arn Tellem for 14 great years with the Pistons.

"I understand firsthand how much this team means to this city and state, and I'm honored and humbled to lead this franchise," Haddad said.

Hamp, Wood, vice chairman Bill Ford Jr., senior football advisor Chris Spielman and chief people and inclusion officer Lindsay Verstegen were on the committe that hired Haddad, as part of a national search process that was aided by global leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds.

The full statement from the Lions on Haddad's hiring can be found here.