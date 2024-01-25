Detroit Lions hosting drone show above Ford Field on Friday night; here's what to know

The Detroit Lions are celebrating the team's NFC Championship appearance with special events for fans leading up to the game on Sunday night.

It includes a Detroit Lions drone show over Ford Field on Friday night, presented by Bud Light.

According to the Lions, the drone show will take place at 8:30 p.m. Friday night for the general public in the sky above Ford Field.

It will play away from Ford Field, facing Downtown Detroit, and drones will fly 400 feet high and be visible up to two miles away.

Ford Field will be closed to the public, and there will be street closures around Ford Field to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Those closures are:

