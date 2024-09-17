Detroit Lions hosting watch party for Dallas game on Oct. 13; how to get tickets

The Detroit Lions are hosting a watch party for the team's road game against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 13.

The team announced the watch party will take place at Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 13 with a 4:25 p.m. kickoff.

Tickets will go on sale to club members, Lions Loyal members and waitlist access on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and then go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Prices for the general public are $25 plus fees, and people have the opportunity to purchase up to six total tickets while supplies last.

Access will be to reserved seating in the lower bowl and South Club level to watch the game.

There will be appearances by the Detroit Lions drumline, cheerleaders and Roary, and parking is available in Ford Field lots for $15.

More information is available on the team's website.