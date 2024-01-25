Detroit Lions injury report: Here's where players stand after Thursday

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions released their injury report on Thursday afternoon and several players had limited or no practice.

According to the team, here are the players that had no practice.



Offensive guard Jonah Jackson - knee

Cornerback Chase Lucas - illness

Center Frank Ragnow - ankle, toe & nee

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond - Knee

None of those players practiced on Wednesday as well, but it's likely that Ragnow will play on Sunday against the 49ers.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone, tight end Sam LaPorta and wide receiver Josh Reynolds all had limited practice, and linebacker James Houston had another day of full practice.

On the 49ers said, star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to be a limited participate in Thursday's practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan said, according to reporter Lindsey Pallares.

Samuel did not practice on Wednesday and Pallares reported he was the only player not practicing.