Detroit Lions kick off preseason against Atlanta Falcons on Friday night

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions kick off their season on Friday evening at Ford Field with the first preseason game.

Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson and the team's starters are expected to play the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons.

It will give the Lions quarterback a chance to try out his new target, wide receiver DJ Chark.

"It's just reps, it's just reps over and over again, knowing what his speed is and knowing his ability, his range. It's trust and it's confidence, and I think he's coming into his own right now and has a lot of confidence. He's playing well, he's playing fast, and he has that second gear where, as a quarterback, you almost feel like you can chuck it out there anywhere and he's going to go get it," Goff said.

The team has taken center stage this preseason, in large part due to them being featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks."

The game starts at 6 p.m. at Ford Field, and you can watch the game on DetroitLions.com or on the Detroit Lions mobile app.

