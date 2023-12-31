Detroit Lions make franchise history Saturday night for rushing & passing TDs

The Detroit Lions offense made franchise history on Saturday night against the Cowboys when David Montgomery scored a touchdown.

That touchdown in the third quarter was the 25th rushing touchdown of the season.

According to the team, this season is the first time the Lions have rushed for at least 25 touchdowns and passed for at least 25 touchdowns in a single season.

Before the Cowboys game, Jared Goff had thrown for 27 touchdowns. Montgomery had rushed for 11 touchdowns and added his 12th on Saturday. Jahmyr Gibbs added nine touchdowns, Goff had two rushing touchdowns, Craig Reynolds and Jameson Williams each have a touchdown.

Detroit and its players continue to make franchise history amid a historic season.

Last week, the Lions clinched their division for the first time in 30 years, winning the NFC North and clinching a home playoff game, the first to be played at Ford Field.

The Lions also have scored a rushing touchdown in 15 different games this season, setting a new franchise record for the most games with a rushing touchdown in a single season.