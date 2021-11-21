Detroit Lions offense struggles in loss to Cleveland Browns

(WXYZ) — DeAndre Swift rushed for 136 yards, but it wasn't enough as the Cleveland Browns beat the Detroit Lions 13-10 on Sunday afternoon. The Lions fall to 0-9-1 this season.

Tim Boyle started the game for the Lions after Jared Goff was ruled out due to an injury, his first start in his NFL career.

The Lions looked like they might get on the board first after an interception early in the first quarter, but Boyle then threw an interception on the team's ensuing drive.

Cleveland then went 84 yards on eight plays, culminating with a touchdown run from Jarvis Landry.

Just before halftime, Cleveland scored again after the Lions went 3-and-out on back-to-back drives, taking a 13-0 lead into the half.

Both teams traded punts to start the second half, and then Boyle threw another interception, but Detroit was able to stop the Browns after.

Then, the Lions went 78 yards on four plays late in the third quarter, with Swift rushing for a 57-yard touchdown.

Detroit started driving once again but was stopped on 3rd down, which the Lions used to kick a field goal.

Cleveland kept the clock going behind Nick Chubb, which allowed Cleveland to run out the clock.

Detroit will host the Chicago Bears with a quick turnaround on Thanksgiving afternoon Thursday.