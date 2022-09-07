Detroit Lions offer many events leading up to Sunday's home opener against Eagles

The Detroit Lions open the much-anticipated 2022 season on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field where they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

There's plenty to talk about ahead of this Lions season, the second under Head Coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes.

The team just released standing room tickets for the home opener, the first time that's happened since 2019, and it's the first non-Thanksgiving game since 2017 to have standing room tickets, Dave Birkett of the Free Press reports.

There are also a variety of things that are happening throughout the week leading up to the game on Sunday, in partnership with Rocket Mortgage.

On Wednesday, the Lions and Rocket Mortgage are inviting fans to the Rocket Mortgage "Mini House" at Campus Martius where they have a chance to unlock $10,000. Fans can pick up a key from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and three keys will unlock the door. Those participants will advance to the home opener where the $10,000 winner will be decided.

On Thursday, the team has partnered with RiDetroit to host a downtown bike ride. It will leave Ford Field at 7 p.m., with bikes staging on Brush St. at 6 p.m. Riders are expected to return to Ford Field around 8 p.m. with food trucks, drinks and other activities available.

All week long, the Lions will host a virtual scavenger hunt on the team's mobile app to win daily prizes, and they are also partnering with Huddle Soft Serve to bring their frozen custard truck around the area and provide free ice cream at each stop.