Detroit Lions open first practice with pads at Training Camp

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The first full day of practice with pads is officially in the books for the Detroit Lions.

On Monday, the team opted for a shorter practice but upped the intensity. Speaking of of bringing the intensity, the competition for the Lions' second starting cornerback spot is starting to heat up, but nearly a week in, those concerns are starting to fade a bit.

Ennis Rakestraw, entering year three, has looked confident at camp. Veteran Rock Ya-Sin has provided a steady presence in the room, and Nick Whiteside is making a strong push for a starting role.

Hear from Tina Nguyen and Alex Crescenti recapping the first day with pads in the video below

Detroit Lions Training Camp: What happened on the first day with pads

It's another position where, man, Rock, Rock's making plays. We've, you know, we've been with Rock. We know what he's about, uh, we know the way he competes. We got high hopes for Rakestraw too, and there's been, you see flashes with him, man. There's some good stuff. There's some, just the same thing, inconsistencies with him a little bit, but then I would say those are less and less every day, which is good news. Whiteside has made plays every day," head coach Dan Campbell said.

"The other is Dorsey. Dorsey looks good. Dorsey's making plays too. I mean, we, look, that cornerback group is, we got a pretty good mix here, young players and some guys that have had, uh, experience, McCrary. So look, I mean, this thing, we'll see. I mean, it's, it's pretty exciting," Campbell added.

Brian Branch was spotted at camp for the first time on MOnday. He was on the side working with trainers, of course.

Branch still working through that Achilles injury from last season.

Campbell said he could return at the end of camp here or in early September.

Kerby Joseph also spotted out here today working with trainers as well.