Former Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford has passed away at the age of 101, the Detroit Lions announced.

Related: Detroit Lions fans react to death Owner/Chair Emeritus Martha Firestone Ford

Martha stepped forward into the public spotlight when she succeeded her husband, William Clay Ford, as owner of the Detroit Lions.

Watch below: 'Martha! Martha!': Lions wrap up practice with tribute to Martha Ford

'Martha! Martha!': Lions wrap up practice with tribute to Martha Ford

William died on March 9, 2014, after serving as the sole owner of the team for 50 seasons.

In her most recent role as the owner/chair emertius of the team, Ford supported her children as they took on leadership roles with the team.

Watch below: 'Martha! Martha!': Lions wrap up practice with tribute to Martha Ford

Martha Ford steps down as Detroit Lions owner; Sheila Ford Hamp to take over

She was often seen at Detroit Lions events leading up to her death.

"Few things were more central to Mrs. Ford's life than her family. That dedication was matched by an unfailing commitment to Detroit and a steadfast presence in the city. Over more than six decades with the Detroit Lions, she was a loyal and constant fixture of the franchise, sharing in its history and traditions. She remained present with the team even this season, attending games with a devotion that endured throughout her life," the Lions said on Tuesday night.

Born in Akron, Ohio on September 16, 1925, Martha Firestone was a granddaughter of Harvey Firestone, the founder of Firestone Tire and Rubber Company and one of the first global producers of automobile tires.

She married William Clay Ford in 1947. They had three daughters and one son. William Clay Ford, Jr, rose through the ranks to become executive chairman of Ford Motor Company, the company founded by his great-grandfather.

In June 2020, Martha stepped down as Lions owner and passed it to her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, who still runs the team to this day.