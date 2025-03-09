Detroit Lions plan to release edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, report says

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions will release veteran edge rusher Za'Darius Smith after trading for him last season, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Smith was traded to the Lions from the Cleveland Browns in the middle of last season after Detroit needed to add an edge rusher following an injury to Aidan Hutchinson.

With the Lions, Smith had four sacks in eight games and 12 total tackles. He had five sacks and 23 total tackles in nine games with the Browns before being traded.

NFL free agency begins Monday afternoon and the Lions will reportedly save more than $5 million over the next two seasons.