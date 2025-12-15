Detroit Lions playoff chances: Here's what to know after week 15 loss to Rams

(WXYZ) — There are just three weeks left in the NFL regular season, and at 8-6, the Detroit Lions sit just outside a playoff spot.

With all of the NFC games completed for week 15, the Lions sit in 8th in the NFC and are one of three teams on the bubble, just outside of a playoff spot.

Here are the current standings. There are seven total playoff spots, but the top team in the league gets a first-round bye.



Los Angeles Rams (clinched) Chicago Bears Philadelphia Eagles Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers (Wild Card) Green Bay Packers (Wild Card) Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers Dallas Cowboys

Detroit has just three games remaining. They start by hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m., then face the Minnesota Vikings on the road on Christmas, and go to Soldier Field on Jan. 4 to finish the season. The time for that game has not yet been announced.

The Lions are currently third in the NFC North, and NFL.com has their playoff probability at 41%.

The easiest way for the Lions to have a chance at the playoffs is by winning their final three games and finishing the season 11-6. They'd also need the Bears to lose at least two games, including the game against Detroit at the end of the season.

There's also a chance for the Lions to make the playoffs by going 2-1, but it would require help from the San Francisco 49ers.

If the Lions lose two or three games, they'll be eliminated from the playoffs.

