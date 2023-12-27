Detroit Lions prepare for Dallas Cowboys matchup on Channel 7

The Detroit Lions are preparing to take on the Dallas Cowboys on the road just six days after Detroit clinched the division championship.

Reminder: You can watch the game on Channel 7 Saturday night. Our Primetime Countdown begins at 7 p.m.

Head coach Dan Campbell said this week is like a playoff environment, and the celebration for the division title is over. It's time to move forward.

It's a short week for the Lions as they take on a Cowboys team that hasn't lost at home this season. They average almost 40 points a game in their own stadium.

The task at hand is to go on the road and take on one of the most consistent teams in football.

At the beginning of the season, Campbell addressed everybody, and the belief in that room is consistent to where it is now.

"No doubt in anyone's mind that we felt like we could, at that point in time, we could go out and do it. We did it, we're grateful where we're at, but there's a lot more to be done. We have a great opponent in Dallas. It's going to be a big test for us going into the playoffs. We gotta be able to play well against these good opponents," wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said.

"It's definitely a good test for us, especially up front. They have a good unit, so we'll see how that goes. They're a playoff-contending team. What other test would we want?" Jonah Jackson added.

I asked David Montgomery when he signed here in the offseason if this is what he expected. He gave me one word: "Yes."

He also said he expected to win the division, but there's much more at stake.

It's been a consistent theme with so many of the guys we have talked to.

Detroit is 4-0 in primetime games.