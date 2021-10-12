Watch
Detroit Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow to have season-ending toe surgery, report says

Rick Scuteri/AP
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 11:05 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 11:05:11-04

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow is expected to have season-ending toe surgery, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The surgery will reportedly guarantee he has full health next season. Ragnow made the pro bowl last season.

Last week, Detroit put Ragnow on IR after he suffered the toe injury in the game against the Bears.

Detroit has had a multitude of injuries, but left tackle Taylor Decker is expected to return to practice this week. The plan is for Decker to stay at left tackle and move rookie Penei Sewell to right tackle.

Detroit and Ragnow agreed to a four-year contract extension in May.

