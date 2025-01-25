Detroit Lions promoting Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions didn't have to look too far to find a new defense coordinator. The team is reportedly promoting linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard, according to Ian Rapoport.

He will replace Aaron Glenn, who left to be the new head coach of the New York Jets.

Sheppard has been in charge of the linebackers unit for the past three seasons and joined the team as the outside linebackers coach in 2021.

He has a multi-year NFL career as well, playing for the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Detroit Lions.