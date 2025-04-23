Detroit Lions reach agreement on 4-year extension with safety Kerby Joseph

The Detroit Lions and All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph have reached an agreement on a massive contract extension, according to Ian Rapoport with NFL Network.

Rapoport reports the deal is for four years and worth $86 million, which will make him the highest paid safety in NFL history.

Joseph had 83 tackles and nine interceptions last season for the Lions. His nine interceptions led the league.

Team officials also said they want to lock up defense end Aidan Hutchinson, and Rapoport reports that deal could come after Joseph’s.

