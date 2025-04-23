Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Detroit Lions reach agreement on 4-year extension with safety Kerby Joseph

Kerby Joseph
Scot Tucker/AP
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) defends during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Dec 30, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
Kerby Joseph
Posted
and last updated

The Detroit Lions and All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph have reached an agreement on a massive contract extension, according to Ian Rapoport with NFL Network.

Rapoport reports the deal is for four years and worth $86 million, which will make him the highest paid safety in NFL history.

Joseph had 83 tackles and nine interceptions last season for the Lions. His nine interceptions led the league.

Team officials also said they want to lock up defense end Aidan Hutchinson, and Rapoport reports that deal could come after Joseph’s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MAB names WXYZ-TV Station of the Year