Detroit Lions release veteran safety Tracy Walker

The Detroit Lions have released veteran safety Tracy Walker, the team confirmed on Wednesday morning. It comes after reports of Walker's release on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire career with Detroit after being drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He started six games for the Lions last season but made an appearance in all 17 regular season games. He had two pass deflections and 59 tackles – 42 of which were solo.

In a post on Instagram, Walker thanked fans and the Ford family for his time with the team.

"I want to thank my fans and supporters for always having my back through it all. I want to thank the city for holding down for me. It was many ups and downs but that’s life and life is 10% what happens to you, 90% how you respond," he wrote.