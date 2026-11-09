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Detroit Lions reportedly acquire safety Andre Cisco in trade with New York Jets

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Rusty Jones/AP Photo/Rusty Jones
New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) reacts to the kick during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
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The Detroit Lions have acquired safety Andre Cisco in a trade with the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that the Lions are sending New York a 2028 sixth-round pick, and that he is on an expiring contract.

The 26-year-old is in his sixth season in the NFL and has appeared in nine games for the Jets, starting four of them. He has one pass deflection, one forced fumble and 17 solo tackles this season.

Detroit ranks at the bottom of the NFL in passing yards given up per game, with an average of 260.9 yards per game.

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