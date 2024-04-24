Watch Now
Detroit Lions reportedly agree to four-year extension with OT Penei Sewell

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell plays during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 2:31 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 14:31:25-04

The Detroit Lions are locking up their best players just before the NFL Draft begins.

According to multiple reports, the team has agreed to terms on a new four-year deal with offensive tackle Penei Sewell, worth $112 million. That now makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

The reports say the deal includes $85 million in guaranteed money, and it comes just a couple of hours after reports say the team reached an agreement with Amon-Ra St. Brown on a new four-year deal.

Hear from Sewell after the NFC Championship loss below

Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell speaks on NFC Championship loss

