Detroit Lions reportedly fielded calls to trade No. 2 pick in NFL Draft

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are reportedly fielding calls to potentially trade the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

According to several reports out of the NFL Owners Meetings, Lions GM Brad Holes said the team has gotten calls from a couple of teams.

Holmes said that nothing serious has happened yet, but talks are underway.

Right now, there are several players the Lions could take with the second pick, and mock drafts are not clear on who they may even take.

During the time with reporters, Holmes also said the team may not be done making moves in free agency, and he also put confidence behind Jared Goff as the team's quarterback.

""Jared's our quarterback, and we're going to put him in the best positions to succeed," he reportedly said to Kyle Meinke.