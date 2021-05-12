Watch
Detroit Lions reportedly hosting San Francisco 49ers to open the 2021 season

Carlos Osorio/AP
Ford Field, home to the Detroit Lions, is seen before drills at an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 8:24 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 08:24:20-04

(WXYZ) — The NFL will reveal the full 2021 schedule on Wednesday night, but the Detroit Lions already have their week one opponent.

According to Field Yates, the Lions will host the 49ers to start the season at Ford Field and the game will air on Fox.

The entire schedule is set to be released around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Detroit already has its 2021 opponents set, but fans will find out when they will play.

The Lions will have two games against each NFC North opponent: Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota, one at home and one on the road.

They will also host the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Detroit will also take on the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons opponent on the road.

