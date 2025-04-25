Detroit Lions reportedly pick up 5th-year options for Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions have reportedly picked up the fifth-year options on both Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams. That's according to ESPN NFL reporter Field Yates.

Both players were drafted by the Lions in 2022 and had rookie contracts with fifth-year team options for 2026.

According to Sportrac, Hutchinson will make over $19 million in 2026 and Williams will make over $15 million.

The Lions just extended all-pro safety Kerby Joseph on a four-year deal, and President Rod Wood said they also want to get an extension for Hutchinson.