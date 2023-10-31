Watch Now
Detroit Lions trade for Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) catches a pass during NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Posted at 2023-10-31T15:12:14-0400
and last updated 2023-10-31 15:56:50-04

The Detroit Lions have traded for Cleveland Browns WR and Detroit native Donovan Peoples-Jones, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The 24-year-old wide receiver went to Detroit Cass Tech and then Michigan before being drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Lions are giving up a 2025 sixth-round pick for Peoples-Jones.

He is expected to add depth to a Lions wide receiving corps that includes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Josh Reynolds and more.

Last season, he had 61 catches for 839 yards and three touchdowns. This season, he has eight catches on 18 targets for 97 yards.

