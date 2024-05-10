Detroit Lions reveal numbers the 2024 draft picks will wear

The Detroit Lions have released the numbers their NFL Draft picks will wear as the team gets ready for rookie minicamp.

Here are the numbers:



Terrion Arnold - 0

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. - 15

Sione Vaki - 33

Giovanni Manu - 59

Christian Mahogany - 73

Mekhi Wingo - 94

Watch videos from the NFL Draft picks below, including Arnold and Rakestraw

Press conference: Detroit Lions introduce first-round pick Terrion Arnold

'We're thrilled.' Detroit Lions draft Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw in 2nd round

Rookie minicamp kicks off this weekend at the Lions training facility in Allen Park.