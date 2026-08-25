Detroit Lions reveal 'Rivalries' uniforms that will be worn later this season

The Detroit Lions, NFL and Fanatics have unveiled the team's new "Rivalries" uniform that will be worn once this season.

The uniforms are white and feature dark gray numbers with "Detroit" across the front.

Detroit Lions

"Takes a futuristic approach to Lions identity, pairing Honolulu blue with carbon-fiber-inspired numbers that nod to the city’s automotive and racing heritage. Lion-eye shoulder details reinforce the team’s ‘Defend the Den’ mentality," Fanatics said about the uniform.

The uniforms will be worn once by Detroit, on Nov. 1 at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

They go on sale to the public Sept. 1.

Detroit Lions

"Revealing eight new Rivalries uniforms marks the next chapter in a program that is beloved by fans across the NFL and Nike," Taryn Hutt, vice president of club marketing for the NFL, said in a statement. "By spotlighting the launch of the AFC South and NFC North Clubs and the passionate communities behind them, we continue to capture the spirit and tradition of football’s greatest divisional rivalries."

Here's more from the Lions on the jerseys.

Shoulder details: "Honolulu blue meets black to mimic the intense gaze of a Lion as it locks on to its prey with unwavering focus; adding a fierce edge."

Inside Collar: "Inscribed with the team’s iconic Defend the Den mantra, a phrase that speaks to the pride we take in creating a homefield advantage.

Helmet: "Carbon fiber within the decals texture symbolizes elite performance and connects to Detroit’s car and racing culture."

Jersey numbers: "Italicized jersey numbers lean forward with intention to create the illusion of motion."

Pant Stripe: "Mirrors the shoulder detail to anchor the bottom half of the uniform."

Chest Emblem: "Detroit worn proudly across the chest ties the newest jersey design back to the team’s existing closet.

The uniforms will be in the team's lineup for three years, in addition to the alternate uniforms.