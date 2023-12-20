Detroit Lions rookie TE Sam LaPorta is adding his name to the record books

The Detroit Lions are having one of their best seasons in history, and that comes thanks to incredible games from several players on the team.

One of those players is rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, the former Iowa Hawkeyes player who was taken in the second round of this year's draft.

This season, LaPorta has 71 catches for 758 yards and nine touchdowns, including three touchdowns just last weekend against the Denver Broncos.

The Lions' public relations team posted several of the records LaPorta is breaking or coming close to breaking.

Check them out below (as of Dec. 20)


