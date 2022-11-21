Watch Now
Detroit Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams returns to practice

NFL Draft Football
Steve Luciano/AP
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams holds a team jersey after he was chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick at the 2022 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Posted at 11:51 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 11:51:51-05

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions announced that rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams will return to practice on Monday after he suffered a torn ACL in the National Championship game.

Last week, Head Coach Dan Campbell said he expected the former Alabama wide receiver to return to practice after Thanksgiving.

Detroit traded to acquire the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to choose Williams. He had 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns with Alabama last season.

The Lions host the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving at Ford Field, and are looking for the fourth straight win.

