Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris taken off field in ambulance after hit; teams agree to suspend game

Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris was taken off the field in an ambulance after a hit during the Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons preseason game.

Norris was attempting a tackle at the start of the fourth quarter when he took a leg to his head by the running back.

He appeared to be knocked unconscious after the hit and a a backboard was immediately brought out. An ambulance was brought in as both teams took a knee and he was eventually carted off.

On the broadcast, Jason Benetti said that camera crews were able to see that Morris was blinking.

As the game resumed, the Falcons snapped the ball but both teams agreed to let the clock run out of the rest of the game, and both groups of players on the field game together and held hands in a circle before officially ending the game.

We'll update this story as we learn more information.