Detroit Lions season ticket prices see big increase for 2024 amid team's success


Posted at 2:23 PM, Dec 19, 2023
The Detroit Lions are having their best season in years, and season ticket holders are going to see a pretty big increase in ticket prices next year.

Fans took to social media this week after the team sent out renewals to share how much season ticket prices were increasing.

Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett asked fans to share how much their tickets went up. Ticket increases varied, but many fans saw increases from 40% to 85%.

The team said that price increases are not the same across the board, and that it's the first significant ticket price increase since 2018.

According to the team, the current waitlist is more than 9,000 people.

