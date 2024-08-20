Detroit Lions should get several players back from injury next week, including Jahmyr Gibbs

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the team is hoping to get a big group of guys back after the final preseason game, including running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon, Campbell said that the plan to get Gibbs going "next week," and said "he's trending the right way."

WATCH BELOW: Dan Campbell calms fears of Lions injuries, as Hendon Hooker returns

Dan Campbell calms fears of Lions injuries, as Hendon Hooker returns

Detroit hosts its final preseason game on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and then has two weeks off until they open the season at home on Sunday Night Football against the Rams.

Gibbs suffered a hamstring injury earlier in training camp and several other players have been dealing with injuries.

According to Campbell, several other players should be back on Sunday after the Steelers game.

Those players include Dan Skipper, Gibbs, Sam LaPorta and Malcolm Rodriguez. He also said they may get DT D.J. Reader going and working.

As for other players, Campbell said that he's not concerned about Terrion Arnold, who should return to practice next week, and said that Ennis Rakestraw is back at practice today.

"We're going to get a whole group of guys back, hopefully Sunday, then they'll get next week's practice before the Rams," Campbell said.