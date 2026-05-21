Detroit Lions sign linebacker Jack Campbell to an extension through 2030

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions announced that they have signed linebacker Jack Campbell to a contract extension through 2030.

The 25-year-old linebacker is coming off his best season in 2025, where he had 176 tackles – 89 solo and 87 assisted – plus five sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

"This is Jack Campbell's defense, and I don't hesitate when I say that," defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to DetroitLions.com. "This is Jack Campbell's defense and everyone in that locker room knows it. Point blank period. It all goes through Jack."