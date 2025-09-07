Detroit Lions sign WR Jameson Williams to contract extension through 2029

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Jameson Williams to a contract extension through the 2029 season, the team announced on Sunday before its first game.

Watch below: Lions WR Jameson Williams talks mistakes, growth, love for football

According to reports, the extension is for $83 million.

The 24-year-old first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft caught 58 passes for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

In three seasons with Detroit, Williams has 83 catches for 1,396 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with 15 rushes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.