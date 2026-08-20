Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta out indefinitely with hip injury

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is out indefinitely after suffering a hip injury during training camp, head coach Dan Campbell said on Thursday.

"Sam, the other night, he got hit in the hip. It just flared up a little bit. It's a little aggravated. But we feel good long term about him. But we're resting for a little bit here and letting it calm down," Campbell said.

Campbell then went on to say he doesn't know if LaPorta will be ready to go for the start of the regular season, but "I feel like we'll be OK."

LaPorta is in the final year of his rookie contract and missed the last eight games of last season with a herniated disc.