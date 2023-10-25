Detroit Lions to debut alternate blue helmet on Monday Night Football on Channel 7

The Detroit Lions will debut their alternate blue helmets on Monday Night Football as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

The team will rock the alternate blue helmet with the all-gray uniform.

Detroit unveiled the helmet earlier this year and it's designed to celebrate the team's 90th season and uses a classic logo and a matte gray facemask.

In February, WXYZ confirmed the Lions would have an alternate helmet for the 2023 season and they are working on a full uniform overhaul in 2024.

The NFL allows a second helmet to be worn, as long as no new logo is created and some logo from team history is shown.

Lions president Rod Wood said uniform changes will be more drastic than the last unveiling in 2017, but won’t happen this year. He told the Free Press in an interview the team is working with Nike on designs.

