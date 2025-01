(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional playoff round next weekend at Ford Field.

The now 13-5 Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 on a game-winning field goal that hit the post and went in.

The Commanders have won four straight games, beating the Eagles, Falcons and Cowboys in their final three games of the regular season.

Detroit last faced Washington in 2022 and the Lions won 36-27.

The game will be played at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.