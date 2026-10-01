Detroit Lions to offer limited $60 standing room only tickets on gamedays at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions will start offering limited $60 standing room only tickets on gamedays at Ford Field for the rest of the season.

The team announced the program on Thursday, saying it will start on Oct. 25 during the game against the Green Bay Packers.

Watch below: Ford Field debuts new fan experiences ahead of Lions season opener

Ford Field debuts new fan experiences ahead of Lions season openerI

For every home game, the Lions will offer a minimum of 100 standing room only tickets for $60 each with a limit of four per person. Here's how it works:



Four hours before kickoff time, guests will receive wristbands at Gate D, which give the ability to purchase the $60 standing room only tickets.

Once all wristbands have been distributed, the guests can be screened and enter through Gate D, where ticket purchases will be processed and scanned immediately after purchase

Once sold out, all other guests will be notified and the limited standing room ticket program will concluded

“This program is for our fans and our community. It’s another way we can recognize the energy and support we receive all year long,” Detroit Lions President and CEO Rich Haddad said in a statement. “We are excited to expand access to our games and give more fans the opportunity to experience Ford Field and contribute to the best home field advantage in the NFL.”

