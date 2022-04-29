Detroit Lions trade up 20 spots, select Alabama WR Jameson Williams

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions traded up to pick Alabama WR Jameson Williams with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Lions traded the 32nd pick, 34th pick and 66th pick to the Minnesota Vikings for the 12th and 46th overall pick.

Williams appeared in 15 games for the Crimson Tide last season and caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. He played two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Alabama.

He's 6-feet-2 and 189 pounds and wlll join a receiving corps that includes Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds, as well as TE T.J. Hockenson.

Williams did suffer a torn ACL in the National Championship game earlier this year but has been rehabbing the injury and is expected to be ready some time in the fall.

"I'm just ready to get to work," Williams said, adding that healthwise, everything is going good.

