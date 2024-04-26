Detroit Lions trade up to No. 24, draft Alabama CB Terrion Arnold

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions traded up from the 29th overall pick with the Dallas Cowboys to move up to No. 24 and draft Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Many considered Arnold to be the top cornerback at Alabama and he had five interceptions and 63 tackles for the Crimson Tide last season.

"I'm right where I need to be. I'm home," Arnold said in the interview. "Detroit, you're getting a talented football player and a better person off the field."

He's the latest Alabama player taken by Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell. Previous players include Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch.

Our Jeanna Trotman caught up with Arnold on the red carpet earlier on Thursday.

Speaking with Terrion Arnold at the NFL Draft red carpet

"Brian Branch, he was at my dinner. I already linked up with my dawg, Jamo, man, so, those are my guys. Bama, it's a brotherhood for life," he said.

The 6-foot-tall cornerback was a first team All-American by the Associated Press and was a first-team All-SEC selection by SEC coaches.

According to reports, the Lions also got a seventh round pick in 2025 from the Cowboys, and Dallas receives the 29th overall pick and the Lions third-round (73rd overall) pick.